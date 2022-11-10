LETTER: To meet zero-carbon targets, miners must deliver projects on scale not seen before

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Retail tycoon has no doubt former CEO will go to jail because ‘money always leaves a trail’
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Mine was shuttered after a wall of the nearby tailings dam collapsed earlier this week
South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
African nations see the potential for new export markets as supply demands shift priorities
Coach Gareth Southgate names 26 players for the World Cup
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
I recently gave a talk to third year mining students at the University of the Witwatersrand, an institution that is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.
I tried to reassure them that even in these uncertain times, along with growing trends toward decarbonisation and a circular economy, there is still a place for mining and mining engineers, at home and internationally.
To successfully meet zero-carbon targets, the mining industry needs to deliver new projects on a scale not seen before. The projects will need to produce well-established commodities such as copper and palladium, but also the critical raw materials that are vital to the transition to renewable energy supply and a zero-carbon future.
The EU and countries such as Canada and the US have already identified the critical raw materials they will require to meet the UN sustainable development goals and zero-carbon targets. The EU defined 41 minerals and metals of strategic importance, and 14 were classified as “critical”.
SA does produce critical raw materials such as platinum group metals and fluorspar, as well as strategic minerals such as manganese, where the country is the largest global producer by far.
As Gracelin Baskaran states in a recent column, SA needs to understand what it can bring to global markets and how to leverage it to strengthen trade ties (“SA can win in the game of commodities diplomacy,” October 26).
I would suggest that the first step is compiling an inventory of known resources and potential resources of strategically important minerals and critical raw materials. This would have to be a joint effort between government agencies and the private sector, and would need a fully functional mining cadastre. Armed with the inventory of strategic minerals and critical raw materials, SA can decide the role it wants to play in achieving zero carbon — rather than relying on donor funding for mitigation.
SA, and in particular its mining industry, can play a vital role in meeting zero-carbon targets on a global scale.
Roger Dixon, Northcliff
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: To meet zero-carbon targets, miners must deliver projects on scale not seen before
The first step is compiling an inventory of known resources and potential resources of strategically important minerals and critical raw materials
I recently gave a talk to third year mining students at the University of the Witwatersrand, an institution that is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.
I tried to reassure them that even in these uncertain times, along with growing trends toward decarbonisation and a circular economy, there is still a place for mining and mining engineers, at home and internationally.
To successfully meet zero-carbon targets, the mining industry needs to deliver new projects on a scale not seen before. The projects will need to produce well-established commodities such as copper and palladium, but also the critical raw materials that are vital to the transition to renewable energy supply and a zero-carbon future.
The EU and countries such as Canada and the US have already identified the critical raw materials they will require to meet the UN sustainable development goals and zero-carbon targets. The EU defined 41 minerals and metals of strategic importance, and 14 were classified as “critical”.
SA does produce critical raw materials such as platinum group metals and fluorspar, as well as strategic minerals such as manganese, where the country is the largest global producer by far.
As Gracelin Baskaran states in a recent column, SA needs to understand what it can bring to global markets and how to leverage it to strengthen trade ties (“SA can win in the game of commodities diplomacy,” October 26).
I would suggest that the first step is compiling an inventory of known resources and potential resources of strategically important minerals and critical raw materials. This would have to be a joint effort between government agencies and the private sector, and would need a fully functional mining cadastre. Armed with the inventory of strategic minerals and critical raw materials, SA can decide the role it wants to play in achieving zero carbon — rather than relying on donor funding for mitigation.
SA, and in particular its mining industry, can play a vital role in meeting zero-carbon targets on a global scale.
Roger Dixon, Northcliff
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Carbon price (atmospheric dumping fee) is not a tax
GAVIN MAGUIRE: Companies on the emissions radar at COP27
COP27 pushes green bonds in the drive to a lower-carbon world — but what are they?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Carbon price (atmospheric dumping fee) is not a tax
GAVIN MAGUIRE: Companies on the emissions radar at COP27
COP27 pushes green bonds in the drive to a lower-carbon world — but what are ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.