A little more than a month after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced a new Eskom board, one of its members has been implicated in a top-secret forensic report for allegedly leaking market-sensitive information to the media.
Tryphosa Ramano, the former CFO of PPC and a current Eskom board member, has been named in a report by forensic investigation firm Exactech as being a key source in alleged media leaks in late 2017. Exactech says the alleged leaks, which pertained to potential merger & acquisition talks that the cement producer was involved in at the time, were against JSE listing regulations...
Forensic report a stain on newly minted Eskom director Tryphosa Ramano
Forensic report points a finger at board member Ramano during her time at PPC
