Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Carbon price (atmospheric dumping fee) is not a tax

09 November 2022 - 19:01
Picture: 123RF/TOMAS1111

Thank you for sharing this impassioned plea from the IMF (“Price of carbon needs to average $75 a tonne globally by 2030, says IMF chief”, November 7). 

In the US, HR2307 (the almost passed Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act) would achieve that $75/tonne level. But I should point out that a carbon price is not a tax. Rather, it is an “atmospheric dumping fee” paid by polluters.

When fees are rebated to consumers we are protected from pass-through costs, unlike the subsidies and mandates of the Inflation Reduction Act, which are taxpayer funded. Such bills have been waiting in Congress, but of course are fought tooth and nail by the Big Oil-funded side of Congress, who scream “taxes!”

Will we wake up too late? The consequences are unimaginable.

Jan Freed, Los Angeles, US

Price of carbon needs to average $75 a tonne globally by 2030, says IMF chief

Kristalina Georgieva says the pace of change in the real economy is still ‘way too slow’
World
2 days ago
