Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Worse to come in local government as strike nears

09 November 2022 - 17:24
Nehawu members marching in East London. Picture: MARK ANDREWS/DAILY DISPATCH

It is not news to me that local government is on a downward trajectory (“Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga”, November 7). It’s also not news that there is a trust deficit; South Africans have lost confidence in local government, other than the municipalities in the Western Cape. 

However, we do need to watch this space carefully as matters are about to get a lot worse. We are sitting on the precipice of a large and destructive public service strike that will take bankrupt and dysfunctional municipalities another notch down.

It is now vital for the employment & labour ministry to step in to ensure that the strike is averted or ameliorated. The Labour Relations Act supplies adequate tools to enable the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to start effective mediation immediately. 

Now is the time to do this, unlike what has happened in the past.  Our narcoleptic employment & labour minister somehow only wakes up when the destruction has already taken place.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

