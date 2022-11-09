European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
It is not news to me that local government is on a downward trajectory (“Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga”, November 7). It’s also not news that there is a trust deficit; South Africans have lost confidence in local government, other than the municipalities in the Western Cape.
However, we do need to watch this space carefully as matters are about to get a lot worse. We are sitting on the precipice of a large and destructive public service strike that will take bankrupt and dysfunctional municipalities another notch down.
It is now vital for the employment & labour ministry to step in to ensure that the strike is averted or ameliorated. The Labour Relations Act supplies adequate tools to enable the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to start effective mediation immediately.
Now is the time to do this, unlike what has happened in the past. Our narcoleptic employment & labour minister somehow only wakes up when the destruction has already taken place.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: Worse to come in local government as strike nears
Government plays down looming public sector strike
Public sector wage strike looms after conciliation talks collapse
