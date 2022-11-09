LETTER: Arrogant and greedy ANC’s coalition crisis

European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Ipsos poll finds that the ANC would get 41% of the vote if an election were to be held today
However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Steven Powell, Era Gunning and Amelia Warren from ENSafrica
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Democrats take Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in US 2022 midterm election
World-class field of 66 professionals will contest this week’s historic 40th edition
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
The overconfident, arrogant, greedy ANC has to stop subjecting itself to unnecessary humiliation and mockery by the EFF.
Coalition governments are essentially about sharing power, and if the ANC has not reached a stage where it is prepared to give to the EFF what is due to it according to the terms of their engagements, it must stop embarrassing itself and accept the inevitable: that the days of absolute power are gone and the ANC must take full responsibility for the mess it finds itself in.
Communities are not interested in these political games, which serve only to further delay service delivery. Power grabbing has become the main focus of the ANC as it does anything possible to destabilise DA-led coalition governments. Can we please allow some sanity to prevail and stop all this nonsense? Millions of people are suffering while precious time and resources are wasted. The ANC had 29 years to prove its worth but failed. Now it must allow multiparty governments to work.
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Arrogant and greedy ANC’s coalition crisis
The overconfident, arrogant, greedy ANC has to stop subjecting itself to unnecessary humiliation and mockery by the EFF.
Coalition governments are essentially about sharing power, and if the ANC has not reached a stage where it is prepared to give to the EFF what is due to it according to the terms of their engagements, it must stop embarrassing itself and accept the inevitable: that the days of absolute power are gone and the ANC must take full responsibility for the mess it finds itself in.
Communities are not interested in these political games, which serve only to further delay service delivery. Power grabbing has become the main focus of the ANC as it does anything possible to destabilise DA-led coalition governments. Can we please allow some sanity to prevail and stop all this nonsense? Millions of people are suffering while precious time and resources are wasted. The ANC had 29 years to prove its worth but failed. Now it must allow multiparty governments to work.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
KZN ANC to consolidate its branch votes this week
Tania Campbell returns as Ekurhuleni mayor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tania Campbell returns as Ekurhuleni mayor
Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ekurhuleni due to elect new mayor
Joburg scrambles for funding amid a cash flow crisis
ANC-EFF stalemate collapses meeting to elect Ekurhuleni mayor
Phalatse safe as Joburg speaker withdraws no-confidence vote
IFP is on a mission to take back KwaZulu-Natal in 2024
NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC’s December conference said to be much ado about nothing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.