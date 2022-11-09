×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Arrogant and greedy ANC’s coalition crisis

09 November 2022 - 17:22
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The overconfident, arrogant, greedy ANC has to stop subjecting itself to unnecessary humiliation and mockery by the EFF.

Coalition governments are essentially about sharing power, and if the ANC has not reached a stage where it is prepared to give to the EFF what is due to it according to the terms of their engagements, it must stop embarrassing itself and accept the inevitable: that the days of absolute power are gone and the ANC must take full responsibility for the mess it finds itself in.

Communities are not interested in these political games, which serve only to further delay service delivery. Power grabbing has become the main focus of the ANC as it does anything possible to destabilise DA-led coalition governments. Can we please allow some sanity to prevail and stop all this nonsense? Millions of people are suffering while precious time and resources are wasted. The ANC had 29 years to prove its worth but failed. Now it must allow multiparty governments to work.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

KZN ANC to consolidate its branch votes this week

Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Politics
23 hours ago

Tania Campbell returns as Ekurhuleni mayor

DA councillor back in metro top job after being ousted in October
Politics
1 day ago
