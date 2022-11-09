European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Executive manager Nelisiwe Thejane’s sworn statement that the public protector intimidated and harassed staff are simply baseless allegations, hearing told
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Steven Powell, Era Gunning and Amelia Warren from ENSafrica
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Technical faults have forced the nation to import electricity to keep the lights on
Midfield maestro says he is working hard in training to impress Chiefs coach
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
The department of public service & administration (DPSA) says service delivery won’t be disrupted when the Public Servants Association (PSA) and its sister unions down tools countrywide on Thursday.
The PSA, which represents more than 235,000 members, is affiliated to the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa). Assistant GM Reuben Maleka said the union would hold marches in the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Free State, with a march to parliament planned for Cape Town...
Government plays down looming public sector strike
Department of public service & administration says workers are limited to picketing during breaks and any work stoppage will be unlawful
