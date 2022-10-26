×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Godongwana says 3% public wage increase in best interest of fiscus

Finance minister assures that public sector wage increase does not undermine the collective bargaining process

BL Premium
26 October 2022 - 15:18 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 26 October 2022 - 17:44

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana pencilled in a 3% increase for public sector wages as was widely expected, an offer he says is in the best interest of the fiscus and public service workers.

“Implementing it does not undermine the collective bargaining process,” Godongwana said during his presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in parliament on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.