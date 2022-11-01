Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
Now that the law enforcement agencies are finally doing their job, perhaps it is time that the leadership of SA’s failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) focus their attention on turning them around to enable this economy to perform to its full potential.
Last Thursday Matshela Koko, the former interim CEO of Eskom, was arrested on a range of serious charges including corruption and money laundering, in what is seen as a clampdown on the architects of so-called state capture. He is one of several former senior executives at Eskom and Transnet, the freight logistics company, two entities that have been mired in state capture allegations over the past decade or so, to have been hauled before the courts...
JOHN DLUDLU: Now, can we talk about service delivery operations?
The leadership of failing state-owned enterprises spends too much time on hunting corrupt individuals
