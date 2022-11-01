×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Now, can we talk about service delivery operations?

The leadership of failing state-owned enterprises spends too much time on hunting corrupt individuals

BL Premium
01 November 2022 - 16:27

Now that the law enforcement agencies are finally doing their job, perhaps it is time that the leadership of SA’s failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) focus their attention on turning them around to enable this economy to perform to its full potential.

Last Thursday Matshela Koko, the former interim CEO of Eskom, was arrested on a range of serious charges including corruption and money laundering, in what is seen as a clampdown on the architects of so-called state capture. He is one of several former senior executives at Eskom and Transnet, the freight logistics company, two entities that have been mired in state capture allegations over the past decade or so, to have been hauled before the courts...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.