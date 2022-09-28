×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s Ukraine disaster

28 September 2022 - 14:46
A boy holds a Ukrainian national flag as he stands on top of captured Russian military vehicles. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXEY FURMAN
A boy holds a Ukrainian national flag as he stands on top of captured Russian military vehicles. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXEY FURMAN

According to the BBC on Tuesday, “Ukrainian authorities said that Uruguay, along with Belarus, Syria, Egypt, Brazil, Venezuela, Togo and SA, were among countries allegedly backing the legitimacy of the referendums [in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories]”.

If this is the case, it will surely have disastrous ramifications for SA’s EU and US relations.         

Sandra Goldberg, Cape Town

