KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa’s response to Eskom crisis reveals his cluelessness

28 September 2022 - 14:35 Khaya Sithole

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s command of the Eskom crisis is best summed up in the story of three international trips. In January 2018, just weeks after he snatched victory from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to emerge as ANC president, Ramaphosa issued an ultimatum to Jacob Zuma demanding the dismissal of the Eskom board.

That board, having presided over Eskom at a time when questions were being asked about who exactly was in charge of the state, was regarded by Ramaphosa as an extension of the state capture project the country needed to decisively step away from if it was to retain any credibility with the international investor market...

