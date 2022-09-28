In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
The biggest effect of cryptocurrency is likely to come from the steadily increasing acceptance of its function as a decentralised solution
Forensic report finds little done to establish whether projects were necessary and payments were made without checking on their progress
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Oil company makes first acquisition of a power firm on the continent
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Any deliberate disruption to the bloc’s energy infrastructure will meet a ‘robust and united response’, top diplomat quoted as saying
Broos laments PSL failure to organise meetings
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s command of the Eskom crisis is best summed up in the story of three international trips. In January 2018, just weeks after he snatched victory from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to emerge as ANC president, Ramaphosa issued an ultimatum to Jacob Zuma demanding the dismissal of the Eskom board.
That board, having presided over Eskom at a time when questions were being asked about who exactly was in charge of the state, was regarded by Ramaphosa as an extension of the state capture project the country needed to decisively step away from if it was to retain any credibility with the international investor market...
KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa’s response to Eskom crisis reveals his cluelessness
