LETTER: Causes of energy crisis go back to dawn of New SA

Equities fall, while bonds and the dollar rises, as traders react to Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of ‘nuclear blackmail’
Fairholme Funds leads a group that says US government agencies shortchanged them $27bn in the financial engineering that has its roots in the 2008 mortgage meltdown
Business has called for a reduction in the 2026 and 2030 carbon tax proposals, saying they are too steep and too soon
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
Profit increased by 136.8% in the company’s 2022 year
A big drop in fuel inflation from July significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation in August
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
We are facing a messy situation with our power supply, and the cause goes back almost to the dawn of the New SA.
It is common cause that one of our heads of state was told by experts that it was high time our generation capacity was bolstered or we faced constraints in future. It did not happen. This neglect and the “privatisation” of Eskom to the Guptas brought us where we are.
We will not find a solution by doing the same things we have done before and expecting different results, such as changing personnel until you have had 10 CEOs in 10 years.
We are from a mad era where a private foreign family appointed CEOs at Eskom and set tender specifications for itself for work at a state-owned enterprise.
We need somebody who is not compromised, and a government not suborned by vile forces, to solve SA’s power problem. There is no need for specially endowed people with acceptable racial profiles.
We have been down that dead-end road and we are no better off for it.
LA MazibukoVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Causes of energy crisis go back to dawn of New SA
We will not find a solution by doing the same things we have done before and expecting different results
We are facing a messy situation with our power supply, and the cause goes back almost to the dawn of the New SA.
It is common cause that one of our heads of state was told by experts that it was high time our generation capacity was bolstered or we faced constraints in future. It did not happen. This neglect and the “privatisation” of Eskom to the Guptas brought us where we are.
We will not find a solution by doing the same things we have done before and expecting different results, such as changing personnel until you have had 10 CEOs in 10 years.
We are from a mad era where a private foreign family appointed CEOs at Eskom and set tender specifications for itself for work at a state-owned enterprise.
We need somebody who is not compromised, and a government not suborned by vile forces, to solve SA’s power problem. There is no need for specially endowed people with acceptable racial profiles.
We have been down that dead-end road and we are no better off for it.
LA Mazibuko
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: MPs need to get off their high horses
Cabinet tipped to consider changes to Eskom board
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.