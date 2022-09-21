×

LETTER: Causes of energy crisis go back to dawn of New SA

We will not find a solution by doing the same things we have done before and expecting different results

21 September 2022 - 12:11
A student studying by candle light during load shedding. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
We are facing a messy situation with our power supply, and the cause goes back almost to the dawn of the New SA.

It is common cause that one of our heads of state was told by experts that it was high time our generation capacity was bolstered or we faced constraints in future. It did not happen. This neglect and the “privatisation” of Eskom to the Guptas brought us where we are.

We will not find a solution by doing the same things we have done before and expecting different results, such as changing personnel until you have had 10 CEOs in 10 years.

We are from a mad era where a private foreign family appointed CEOs at Eskom and set tender specifications for itself for work at a state-owned enterprise.

We need somebody who is not compromised, and a government not suborned by vile forces, to solve SA’s power problem. There is no need for specially endowed people with acceptable racial profiles.

We have been down that dead-end road and we are no better off for it.

LA Mazibuko
Via email

