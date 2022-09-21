×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sihle Zikalala a perfect example of ANC’s hypocrisy

The former KZN premier diverted a water tanker destined for needy communities in April to his own home, and then lied about

21 September 2022 - 12:10
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SUPPLIED

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala has warned municipalities against misusing municipal grants, as this has a negative effect on service delivery.

“People are tired of corruption,” he is on record as saying. This from the mouth of the same man who in April, as KwaZulu-Natal premier, diverted a water tanker destined for needy communities to his own home, and then lied about it.

The ANC’s double standards and hypocrisy knows no depths. Pass the sick bucket.

Mark Lowe
Durban

