LETTER: Sihle Zikalala a perfect example of ANC’s hypocrisy

Equities fall, while bonds and the dollar rises, as traders react to Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of ‘nuclear blackmail’
Fairholme Funds leads a group that says US government agencies shortchanged them $27bn in the financial engineering that has its roots in the 2008 mortgage meltdown
Business has called for a reduction in the 2026 and 2030 carbon tax proposals, saying they are too steep and too soon
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
Profit increased by 136.8% in the company’s 2022 year
A big drop in fuel inflation from July significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation in August
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala has warned municipalities against misusing municipal grants, as this has a negative effect on service delivery.
“People are tired of corruption,” he is on record as saying. This from the mouth of the same man who in April, as KwaZulu-Natal premier, diverted a water tanker destined for needy communities to his own home, and then lied about it.
The ANC’s double standards and hypocrisy knows no depths. Pass the sick bucket.
Mark LoweDurban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Sihle Zikalala a perfect example of ANC’s hypocrisy
The former KZN premier diverted a water tanker destined for needy communities in April to his own home, and then lied about
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala has warned municipalities against misusing municipal grants, as this has a negative effect on service delivery.
“People are tired of corruption,” he is on record as saying. This from the mouth of the same man who in April, as KwaZulu-Natal premier, diverted a water tanker destined for needy communities to his own home, and then lied about it.
The ANC’s double standards and hypocrisy knows no depths. Pass the sick bucket.
Mark Lowe
Durban
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
KZN on high alert as heavy rains are expected to hit the province
ANC KZN still to decide on who to support at December elective conference
EDITORIAL: The meaning of Makhura’s exit for Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gauteng premier David Makhura in formal negotiations with the ANC about his ...
Net to spread wider after arrest of director-general in KZN premier’s office
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.