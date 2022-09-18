×

National

Stage 6 load-shedding calls president home

Ramaphosa forced to cut short his visits to the US and UK

BL Premium
18 September 2022 - 20:00 Carien du Plessis

Worsening power cuts have forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short his overseas visits to deal with troubles at home.

Ramaphosa made the decision after “an urgent virtual meeting with all the relevant ministers and officials”, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday...

