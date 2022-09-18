×

Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector

Power utility had to urgently resort to stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday morning for the second time in 2022

18 September 2022 - 11:56 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 18 September 2022 - 18:27

Eskom has warned that more “high level” load-shedding is expected for the week ahead, though it hopes to add about 1,000MW to the grid within the next couple of weeks by buying energy from companies that have excess private generation capacity.

A week of escalating power station breakdowns led to Eskom having to urgently resort to stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday morning for the second time in 2022. The 1,000MW is equivalent to two stages of load-shedding...

