Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Phophi Ramathuba’s outburst will do her no harm

Ramathuba should have aimed her rant at her own party for failing the Zimbabwean people

29 August 2022 - 15:36 Fred Muller
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: SOWETAN

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is in hot water, at least as far as progressive forces are concerned ("Right message, wrong recipient”, August 29).

Her attack on a female patient waiting for surgery is, of course, beyond the pale for a health professional, but politically it will not do her any harm. The mood in the country has turned xenophobic — especially against Zimbabweans. Her outburst might therefore have been carefully calculated to shore up her popularity in Limpopo, and her party’s vote in the province.

The ease with which foreign nationals are treated in state health institutions should indeed be a topic of debate, but we do need to go to the root causes for the many Zimbabweans in SA: from Thabo Mbeki onwards the ANC government has found nothing wrong with the way Zanu-PF has run the show in our neighbour. While Zimbabwe was imploding and her people fleeing by the millions, our leaders could not find a word of censure or criticism. Any critique of the way the Zimbabwean regime ruled was called racist — black leaders do not make mistakes.

Dr Ramathuba should have aimed her rant at her own party for failing the Zimbabwean people, but she kept very shtum, no doubt thinking of her fat cheque at month-end.

Fred Muller

Brackendowns

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

EDITORIAL: Right message, wrong recipient

Limpopo’s health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, misdirected her rant about Zimbabweans seeking medical treatment in SA
11 hours ago

Limpopo health MEC says comments to foreign patient were taken out of context

Dr Phophi Ramathuba was filmed telling a woman from Zimbabwe that her country, not SA, must take responsibility for her health issues
5 days ago

No xenophobia in plan to end most special immigration permits, SA says

Many ‘economic migrants’ abuse SA’s asylum provisions by falsifying reasons for leaving their countries, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says
3 days ago
