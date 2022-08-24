×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Limpopo health MEC says comments to foreign patient were taken out of context

Dr Phophi Ramathuba was filmed telling a woman from Zimbabwe that her country, not SA, must take responsibility for her health issues

24 August 2022 - 10:39 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has been filmed confronting a foreign national scheduled for surgery at a hospital in the province.

In the video, she is heard telling the patient her country must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA, adding that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not contribute to Limpopo’s health budget.

“You are supposed to be with Mnangagwa. You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick you just say, ‘Let’s cross the Limpopo river, there’s a MEC there who’s running a charity department.’

“In Limpopo, we have 5.7-million people, 91% do not have medical aid, they are dependent on the state... 9% have medical aids. Instead of using the budget for what it’s meant for ... you are not even registered anywhere, you are illegal... This is unfair,” she said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Ramathuba said her comments were taken out of context.

“On a daily basis, we have an influx of foreign nationals choking the health system in Limpopo. The situation is getting worse. As a province, we have a backlog of surgical operations, so I started a programme called Rural Health Matter, to reduce the backlog. It’s not xenophobic,” she said.

“We started this programme when we had a breather during Covid-19 and we have done more than 4,000 operations.

“I started doing inspections, only to find that the vast majority of people on the list are foreign nationals and the operations they come here for are not even emergencies.”

She said she was waiting for the national government to build an academic hospital for the province. 

“In the meantime, the people of this province are looking to me for answers. I have this woman whose son got injured during a soccer game and he cannot go back to school. Instead of being operated on urgently, he had to wait and his parents are looking to me for answers.

“I have to attract doctors from across the country and ask them [for] favours to operate on weekends, but we are not winning,” Ramathuba said.

She said the patient in the video was not there on an emergency basis. “If she came here for an emergency or she was pregnant, you would be justified in criticising me, but this patient [was in] an accident in Harare. She told me a family friend told her to come to Limpopo, she would get help.” 

TimesLIVE

Home affairs to end 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December

The ZEPs were granted to Zimbabweans who moved to SA before 2009
National
1 day ago

SA not likely to get the green light, Sim Tshabalala warns on greylisting

The Standard Bank CEO says SA will probably be added to a list that includes Syria, Haiti and Yemen due to deficiencies in its ability to combat ...
Economy
2 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zambia’s maize decline won’t cause a shortage in the region

African countries should review their limits on growing and importing genetically modified maize.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Zimbabweans struggle to shift to solar as upfront costs a barrier

Rooftop solar water heaters are now required on all new homes
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Constitutional Court grills lawyers on Zuma tax ...
National
2.
Home affairs to end 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption ...
National
3.
Teacher assistant programme is helping the youth, ...
National
4.
Zuma in court bid to halt publication of tax ...
National
5.
Hawks have taken more than 40 statements on Phala ...
National

Related Articles

Home affairs to end 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December

National

LETTER: Motsoaledi should praise HSF for fighting for Zimbabwe permits

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: Rethink is needed on ending the Zimbabwean exemption permit

Opinion / Editorials

HSF fights bid to stop permits that allow Zimbabweans to keep living legally in ...

National

Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.