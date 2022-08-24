Limpopo health MEC says comments to foreign patient were taken out of context

Brent crude futures fell 40c to $99.82 a barrel, while the US WTI crude futures contract was down 27c at $93.47 a barrel
Stats SA’s numbers show 15.6-million were employed in the second quarter, still more than 850,000 below the prepandemic level
Dr Phophi Ramathuba was filmed telling a woman from Zimbabwe that her country, not SA, must take responsibility for her health issues
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
There is a flurry of industry-wide investments in digital services as luxury players embrace new channels to reach customers
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has been filmed confronting a foreign national scheduled for surgery at a hospital in the province.
In the video, she is heard telling the patient her country must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA, adding that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not contribute to Limpopo’s health budget.
“You are supposed to be with Mnangagwa. You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick you just say, ‘Let’s cross the Limpopo river, there’s a MEC there who’s running a charity department.’
“In Limpopo, we have 5.7-million people, 91% do not have medical aid, they are dependent on the state... 9% have medical aids. Instead of using the budget for what it’s meant for ... you are not even registered anywhere, you are illegal... This is unfair,” she said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Ramathuba said her comments were taken out of context.
“On a daily basis, we have an influx of foreign nationals choking the health system in Limpopo. The situation is getting worse. As a province, we have a backlog of surgical operations, so I started a programme called Rural Health Matter, to reduce the backlog. It’s not xenophobic,” she said.
In any normal country this video would be the leading item on all news stations & newspapers, and it would cause emergency debate in parliament tomorrow morning, but not in Zimbabwe.This South African minister is right, Zimbabwe has become an embarrassment due to ZANUPF LOOTING pic.twitter.com/XzCWRHx9GN— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 23, 2022
In any normal country this video would be the leading item on all news stations & newspapers, and it would cause emergency debate in parliament tomorrow morning, but not in Zimbabwe.This South African minister is right, Zimbabwe has become an embarrassment due to ZANUPF LOOTING pic.twitter.com/XzCWRHx9GN
“We started this programme when we had a breather during Covid-19 and we have done more than 4,000 operations.
“I started doing inspections, only to find that the vast majority of people on the list are foreign nationals and the operations they come here for are not even emergencies.”
She said she was waiting for the national government to build an academic hospital for the province.
“In the meantime, the people of this province are looking to me for answers. I have this woman whose son got injured during a soccer game and he cannot go back to school. Instead of being operated on urgently, he had to wait and his parents are looking to me for answers.
“I have to attract doctors from across the country and ask them [for] favours to operate on weekends, but we are not winning,” Ramathuba said.
She said the patient in the video was not there on an emergency basis. “If she came here for an emergency or she was pregnant, you would be justified in criticising me, but this patient [was in] an accident in Harare. She told me a family friend told her to come to Limpopo, she would get help.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Limpopo health MEC says comments to foreign patient were taken out of context
Dr Phophi Ramathuba was filmed telling a woman from Zimbabwe that her country, not SA, must take responsibility for her health issues
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has been filmed confronting a foreign national scheduled for surgery at a hospital in the province.
In the video, she is heard telling the patient her country must take responsibility for her health issues and not SA, adding that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not contribute to Limpopo’s health budget.
“You are supposed to be with Mnangagwa. You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick you just say, ‘Let’s cross the Limpopo river, there’s a MEC there who’s running a charity department.’
“In Limpopo, we have 5.7-million people, 91% do not have medical aid, they are dependent on the state... 9% have medical aids. Instead of using the budget for what it’s meant for ... you are not even registered anywhere, you are illegal... This is unfair,” she said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Ramathuba said her comments were taken out of context.
“On a daily basis, we have an influx of foreign nationals choking the health system in Limpopo. The situation is getting worse. As a province, we have a backlog of surgical operations, so I started a programme called Rural Health Matter, to reduce the backlog. It’s not xenophobic,” she said.
“We started this programme when we had a breather during Covid-19 and we have done more than 4,000 operations.
“I started doing inspections, only to find that the vast majority of people on the list are foreign nationals and the operations they come here for are not even emergencies.”
She said she was waiting for the national government to build an academic hospital for the province.
“In the meantime, the people of this province are looking to me for answers. I have this woman whose son got injured during a soccer game and he cannot go back to school. Instead of being operated on urgently, he had to wait and his parents are looking to me for answers.
“I have to attract doctors from across the country and ask them [for] favours to operate on weekends, but we are not winning,” Ramathuba said.
She said the patient in the video was not there on an emergency basis. “If she came here for an emergency or she was pregnant, you would be justified in criticising me, but this patient [was in] an accident in Harare. She told me a family friend told her to come to Limpopo, she would get help.”
TimesLIVE
Home affairs to end 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December
SA not likely to get the green light, Sim Tshabalala warns on greylisting
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zambia’s maize decline won’t cause a shortage in the region
Zimbabweans struggle to shift to solar as upfront costs a barrier
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Home affairs to end 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December
LETTER: Motsoaledi should praise HSF for fighting for Zimbabwe permits
EDITORIAL: Rethink is needed on ending the Zimbabwean exemption permit
HSF fights bid to stop permits that allow Zimbabweans to keep living legally in ...
Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.