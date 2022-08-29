While at some point there will be a safe-haven flow, investors are focusing on interest rates remaining high, analyst says
Companies mull whether the Competition Commission was entitled to all the information, says Werksmans Attorneys director
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Central banks spent decades building their credibility and losing this battle could shake the foundations of modern monetary policy
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
A social media storm is brewing since a video was posted showing Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for health in Limpopo, scolding a Zimbabwean for seeking medical treatment in a provincial health facility. In the video, which she has since confirmed as a true reflection of what transpired last week, she is seen telling the patient that she would have to pay for the procedure she underwent or wouldn’t be allowed to leave the hospital.
Some, including Julius Malema’s EFF, have called for her head, accusing her of Afrophobia. ..
EDITORIAL: Right message, wrong recipient
Limpopo’s health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, misdirected her rant about Zimbabweans seeking medical treatment in SA
