×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Right message, wrong recipient

Limpopo’s health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, misdirected her rant about Zimbabweans seeking medical treatment in SA

29 August 2022 - 05:00

A social media storm is brewing since a video was posted showing Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for health in Limpopo, scolding a Zimbabwean for seeking medical treatment in a provincial health facility. In the video, which she has since confirmed as a true reflection of what transpired last week, she is seen telling the patient that she would have to pay for the procedure she underwent or wouldn’t be allowed to leave the hospital. 

Some, including Julius Malema’s EFF, have called for her head, accusing her of Afrophobia. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.