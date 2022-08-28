As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
The catch-all ‘mafia’ tag is misleading and takes us down a path towards incomplete policy solutions
Department appears undeterred by the backlash against its clampdown on plant-based meat imitation products
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The shortage has meant paper prices have soared by at least 50%
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promises $30bn in development aid for the continent at Tunis summit
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
Eskom’s sanction against municipalities that don’t pay up is to cut off supplies to all users (most of whom have paid their electricity accounts to the municipalities), which is not practical, fair or legal.
The problem of municipalities relying on the mark-up as part of their funding can be overcome by Eskom billing users directly at the municipality’s rate and paying the mark-up back to it on invoice to, or payment from, the user.
Sydney KayeCape Town
LETTER: Eskom should bill users directly
This would be fairer than cutting supplies to all users when municipalities default
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
PODCAST | Setting up solar solutions in homes and small businesses
Eskom receiving payment from less than half of indebted municipalities
CARTOON: De Ruyter’s juggling act
