LETTER: Eskom should bill users directly

This would be fairer than cutting supplies to all users when municipalities default

28 August 2022 - 18:35
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom’s sanction against municipalities that don’t pay up is to cut off supplies to all users (most of whom have paid their electricity accounts to the municipalities), which is not practical, fair or legal.

The problem of municipalities relying on the mark-up as part of their funding can be overcome by Eskom billing users directly at the municipality’s rate and paying the mark-up back to it on invoice to, or payment from, the user.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

