National

Eskom threatens to cut power to Tshwane

Metro has paid just R68m of R1.6bn that was due to the debt-laden state utility a week ago

23 August 2022 - 13:58 Denene Erasmus

Eskom is considering disconnecting power supply to the City of Tshwane in a bid to force the metro to settle an outstanding account in excess of R1.6bn.

The state-owned power utility, which is saddled with debt of about R400bn, said in a statement the metro was in breach of the Electricity Supply Agreement by failing to pay the R1.6bn due on August 17...

