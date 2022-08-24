Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Stats SA’s numbers show 15.6-million were employed in the second quarter, still more than 850,000 below the prepandemic level
Chinese authorities recently suspended SA wool exports because of foot-and-mouth outbreak
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
Users make contactless payments via smart devices
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Raids follow a media report that businessmen on a WhatsApp group discussed potential electoral fraud and a coup if Bolsonaro loses election
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
There is a surprisingly good run for pinotage shiraz, chenin and chardonnay
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: De Ruyter’s juggling act
Eskom receiving payment from less than half of indebted municipalities
Stage 2 load-shedding risk for rest of the week’s evenings
Municipalities owe Eskom R49bn
EDITORIAL: Strained power transmission network sure to cause sparks
Eskom and business identify ways to tackle power crisis
WATCH: What experts say about SA’s energy crisis plans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.