Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Vampire bureaucrats come for the kids

It would seem that the main job of most municipal officials is to look for increasingly creative ways to suck residents dry. If only they applied this diligence to their actual job

11 August 2022 - 05:00

Be afraid: your municipality is coming for whatever you have left.

As more South Africans are flattened under their rapidly accelerating bill cycle, politicians and bureaucrats are dreaming up ever more fanciful ways of extracting more money from their cash cow: you. ..

