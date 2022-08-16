Sanlam Wealth sees further upside for resources, boosted by China’s economic stimulus amid easing of Covid-19
Raising the No Jobs spectre in the court battle about Amazon’s offices is worth a chuckle
Business grouping threatens court action over blanket power reduction on lines that hurts paying customers
Ipsos says 42% would vote for it in a national election now, down from 47% in the 2021 municipal election
He showed up with $10 billion at a critical moment, and now clearly expects oil and gas prices to remain healthy enough to support his investment.
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
The study highlights the glaring gender imbalance that has marred SA’s corporate sector for years
The attempt on the writer’s life is not an isolated incident; those who dared criticise Islamic beliefs have faced similar threats
England Test captain says he hopes his team has retained their “venom” before the three-match series against SA
Failing to reduce CO² emissions to set targets could cost the carmaker as much as $572m in penalties from US authorities
Implementing load reduction is one of the few options available to Eskom to act against electricity users and municipalities that owe the power utility money. However, the practice is indiscriminate in the way that it punishes the innocent along with those who are guilty of nonpayment.
Civil society organisations have now threatened court action against Eskom should the utility persist with the “illegal” implementation of “targeted power cuts”. However, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says civil society must take action to make dysfunctional municipalities accountable...
Civil society must take up the cudgel against nonpaying councils, says Eskom boss
Business grouping threatens court action over blanket power reduction on lines that hurts paying customers
