National

Civil society must take up the cudgel against nonpaying councils, says Eskom boss

Business grouping threatens court action over blanket power reduction on lines that hurts paying customers

16 August 2022 - 19:03 Denene Erasmus

Implementing load reduction is one of the few options available to Eskom to act against electricity users and municipalities that owe the power utility money. However, the practice is indiscriminate in the way that it punishes the innocent along with those who are guilty of nonpayment.

Civil society organisations have now threatened court action against Eskom should the utility persist with the “illegal” implementation of “targeted power cuts”. However, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says civil society must take action to make dysfunctional municipalities accountable...

