Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Interest rate hike won’t help

An increase of 75 basis points in the repo rate is not going to make a dent in SA’s inflation rate

24 July 2022 - 18:41
Picture: 123RF/kawfangkanjana

I’m not sure that Peter Bruce gets it; I know the SA Reserve Bank doesn’t (“If it were up to Mkhwebane, inflation would have eaten your lunch”, July 20).  

For the record, quoting from The Economist’s economic & financial indicators (July 9-15): the Intelligence Unit’s forecast of GDP growth for 2022 is 2.3% for the US and only 1.9% for SA. Annual consumer price inflation for the US 8.6% and for SA 6.6%. Current account balance as a percentage of GDP forecast for 2022: -4.3% for the US, only -1.1% for SA. Interest rates (10-year government bond yields) 2.9% in the US and 10.7% for SA. Unemployment in the US is 3.6%, in SA 34.5%.

Can Bruce or the Reserve Bank explain to the idiots of SA how in heaven’s name an increase of 75 basis points in the repo rate is going to make the slightest dent in SA’s inflation rate when the country is battling to increase economic growth and make any kind of inroads into a soaring unemployment rate?

It is simply muddled thinking. The Mkhwebane issue is completely irrelevant in this context.

David Southey 
Via email

PETER BRUCE: If it were up to Mkhwebane, inflation would have eaten your lunch

The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
Opinion
4 days ago

PODCAST | Risk of a recession and increased inflation on SA’s horizon

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
Economy
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Is the Reserve Bank a one-trick pony on inflation?

Amid crises there is a need to be constantly on the lookout and stress-test policy responses for myths
Opinion
5 hours ago

Spike in prices may tilt Reserve Bank towards faster interest rate tightening

Consumer inflation reached 7.4% in June from 6.5% in May, worse than market expectations
Economy
4 days ago
