The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
After 15 years of industrial policy we have remained static and a cost-benefit analysis of the Black Industrialists Programme is nowhere to be found
Previously decided issues are now being reconsidered, including number of signatures independent candidates will require to contest an election
Another Sars executive Ivan Pillay is expected to take the stand this week
Revenue growth slows for social media firm as advertisers pull back amid rising inflation
PPI is likely to have accelerated to a record 15.6% in June year on year
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
SA’s national women’s football team never lacked belief in their ability to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title they bagged after beating Morocco
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
It is funny how myths stick around and fester. SA is of course full of them and they infect the discourse.
It was a sheer delight to see the reaction of our comrades on the left to the Reserve Bank’s stonking hike of 75 basis point (bps) last week. I thoroughly recommend everyone to read it. The idea is rehearsed that the monetary policy committee (MPC) is somehow lacking in flexibility and lacks credibility because it is hiking in response to a supply shock as inflation climbs with higher petrol and food prices. The Bank is labelled as “trapped because of its one-dimensional, and one trick pony response to inflation”...
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Is the Reserve Bank a one-trick pony on inflation?
Amid crises there is a need to be constantly on the lookout and stress-test policy responses for myths
