The Johannesburg labour court has nullified the mass suspension of dissenting National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) office bearers and the placing under administration of its largest region by the union’s central committee.
The ruling, made by judge Graham Moshoana on Saturday, also interdicts and restrains Numsa from holding its national congress, which was set to start on Monday, until it has complied with the ruling...
Court nullifies mass Numsa suspensions and interdicts congress
