NICOLE FRITZ: Why we cannot become nonchalant about Mkhwebane’s goings-on

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
The Muslim Judicial Council has shown its failure to tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people
On a visit to the Centurion DLTC, Motor News found that most people had been waiting for between three and four months for their licences
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The shortage, which began around the height of the pandemic in 2020, has affected a range of industries, including telecom
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
Three of the Italian prime minister’s coalition partners withdrew support on Wednesday night after he forced a confidence vote by threatening to quit
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
It is the fastest, most powerful Type R in the history of the series
My husband says I shouldn’t write about the public protector; that it is like writing about Donald Trump. I think I know what he means: there is nothing to do but gawk and gape at the sordid spectacle; there is no fine, calibrated analysis to be undertaken; no textured insights to be drawn.
But without commenting on Trump how would you understand the US today? Similarly, an indifference to the public protector’s goings-on would be the equivalent of a shoulder shrug at some of the more insidious distortions infecting SA today. And while there might be nothing particularly new or insightful to say, the risk we face — awash in a tidal wave of constant damning revelation — is to forget the revelations that came before...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NICOLE FRITZ: Why we cannot become nonchalant about Mkhwebane’s goings-on
Indifference to the public protector’s actions would be the like a shoulder shrug at some of the more insidious distortions infecting SA today
My husband says I shouldn’t write about the public protector; that it is like writing about Donald Trump. I think I know what he means: there is nothing to do but gawk and gape at the sordid spectacle; there is no fine, calibrated analysis to be undertaken; no textured insights to be drawn.
But without commenting on Trump how would you understand the US today? Similarly, an indifference to the public protector’s goings-on would be the equivalent of a shoulder shrug at some of the more insidious distortions infecting SA today. And while there might be nothing particularly new or insightful to say, the risk we face — awash in a tidal wave of constant damning revelation — is to forget the revelations that came before...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.