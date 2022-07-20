ArcelorMittal bucks the trend with 16% advance after steelmaker says it expects profit bump
The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
ANC treasurer-general defends party’s policy, warning that declaring it unconstitutional would “open the floodgates of litigation”
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
A JSE regulatory news service announcement on Wednesday put the GEPF holding at zero
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Russian state-controlled company building first of four 1,200MW power units at El Dabaa
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
It isn’t always pleasant to be reminded that SA is still part of the global economy. I remember the early afternoon of September 11 2001, when we were busy preparing a bumper edition of Business Day. One of the adverts I’d seen on the page plan was for American Express — it had the Big Ben clock tower at the UK parliament bending in a strong wind. Half a page! That was big money back then.
Then terrorists flew an airliner into the World Trade Center in New York. Within 20 minutes we lost five full pages worth of advertising as multinationals everywhere pulled their marketing and ran for cover. In hindsight, it probably never really came back...
PETER BRUCE: If it were up to Mkhwebane, inflation would have eaten your lunch
