Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell

MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane took the advice of the State Security Agency (SSA) in 2017 when she went against the constitution to instruct that the Reserve Bank’s mandate be changed, parliament has heard.
A senior investigator and attorney who was formerly in the public protector’s office told the parliamentary committee hearings into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office that she met then intelligence head Arthur Fraser in May 2017 to discuss the provisional version of her controversial report into the so-called Absa-Bankorp lifeboat, before changing the final version of the report to include a call for the constitution to be changed to amend the mandate of the Reserve Bank...
MPs told spies ‘had hand in Mkhwebane report’
