×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Former Mkhwebane staffer drops Reserve Bank bombshell

MPs told spies ‘had hand in Mkhwebane report’

BL Premium
18 July 2022 - 23:21 Erin Bates

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane took the advice of the State Security Agency (SSA) in 2017 when she went against the constitution to instruct that the Reserve Bank’s mandate be changed, parliament has heard.

A senior investigator and attorney who was formerly in the public protector’s office told the parliamentary committee hearings into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office that she met then intelligence head Arthur Fraser in May 2017 to discuss the provisional version of her controversial report into the so-called Absa-Bankorp lifeboat, before changing the final version of the report to include a call for the constitution to be changed to amend the mandate of the Reserve Bank...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.