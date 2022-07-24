×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Hearings into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continue

A parliamentary committee is holding an inquiry into the public protector

BL Premium
24 July 2022 - 16:40 Luyolo Mkentane

The hearings into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office are set to continue this week, with identified witnesses set to appear before the commission in parliament from Wednesday to Friday.

This as the EFF and advocate Dali Mpofu, Mkhwebane’s legal representative, have written to parliament asking for the section 194 inquiry to be stopped...

