LETTER: China’s democracy deserves respect

The Chinese embassy in SA notes with concern Chris Roper’s recent column, which drew the conclusion that Russia and China are setting the scene for a new Cold War by redefining democracy in their recent joint statement on international relations (“It’s the Cold War all over again”, February 10).

To say the least, such an assertion is a far-fetched argument that makes no logical sense. In response, the embassy would like to make three points:

Democracy is a common value of humanity that belongs to the people of all countries in the world, not a monopoly of a few countries. There is no perfect system of democracy in the world, nor is there a political system that fits all countries. Countries with different histories, cultures and national conditions may choose different forms of democracy — and they have done so. The model that suits a nation best is always the most appropriate. Only democracy rooted in a country’s unique social environment has proven to be reliable, effective and can thrive and progress. Whether a country is democratic depends on whether its people are truly the masters of their country and their destiny. Whether a country is democratic should be judged and determined by its own people, the citizens, and not by a minority of self-righteous outsiders.

China’s socialist democracy is a people’s democracy in the whole process and on the broadest scale. The Chinese people have both the right to vote and the right to participate extensively in state governance in accordance with the law, and exercise state power through the National People’s Congress and local people’s congresses at various levels. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have created many miracles of long-term stability, rapid development and poverty reduction. The Chinese people’s satisfaction with the government has remained above 90% every year. Both history and current reality have fully proved that China’s model of democracy fits in well with its national conditions. It enjoys the support of the people. It is real, effective, and therefore a successful democracy.

China does not seek to export its “model of democracy”. China firmly supports the independent choice by every country of its own path to democracy, and opposes any interference in others’ internal affairs on the pretext of “bringing democracy”. We will never allow any external force to change the Chinese model under any circumstances. The international community can see clearly with fair judgment as to who is openly inciting division and confrontation in an attempt to divide the world into “democratic” and “non-democratic” camps based on its own standard with a stubborn Cold War mindset.

There is always scope for improving the system of democracy. Humanity’s quest for and experiment with greater democracy will never end. All paths to democracy chosen by the people themselves deserve proper respect. We should pursue peaceful development, safeguard fairness and justice, increase democracy and freedom, and improve people’s wellbeing. This is the only way to build synergy among all civilisations in the quest for a better future.

Wang Chuan

Chinese embassy in SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​