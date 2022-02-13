Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China’s democracy deserves respect

Conclusion that Russia and China are setting the scene for a new Cold War by redefining democracy makes no logical sense

13 February 2022 - 20:40
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

The Chinese embassy in SA notes with concern Chris Roper’s recent column, which drew the conclusion that Russia and China are setting the scene for a new Cold War by redefining democracy in their recent joint statement on international relations (“It’s the Cold War all over again”, February 10).

To say the least, such an assertion is a far-fetched argument that makes no logical sense. In response, the embassy would like to make three points:

  •  Democracy is a common value of humanity that belongs to the people of all countries in the world, not a monopoly of a few countries. There is no perfect system of democracy in the world, nor is there a political system that fits all countries. Countries with different histories, cultures and national conditions may choose different forms of democracy — and they have done so. The model that suits a nation best is always the most appropriate. Only democracy rooted in a country’s unique social environment has proven to be reliable, effective and can thrive and progress. Whether a country is democratic depends on whether its people are truly the masters of their country and their destiny. Whether a country is democratic should be judged and determined by its own people, the citizens, and not by a minority of self-righteous outsiders.
  • China’s socialist democracy is a people’s democracy in the whole process and on the broadest scale. The Chinese people have both the right to vote and the right to participate extensively in state governance in accordance with the law, and exercise state power through the National People’s Congress and local people’s congresses at various levels. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have created many miracles of long-term stability, rapid development and poverty reduction. The Chinese people’s satisfaction with the government has remained above 90% every year. Both history and current reality have fully proved that China’s model of democracy fits in well with its national conditions. It enjoys the support of the people. It is real, effective, and therefore a successful democracy.
  • China does not seek to export its “model of democracy”. China firmly supports the independent choice by every country of its own path to democracy, and opposes any interference in others’ internal affairs on the pretext of “bringing democracy”. We will never allow any external force to change the Chinese model under any circumstances. The international community can see clearly with fair judgment as to who is openly inciting division and confrontation in an attempt to divide the world into “democratic” and “non-democratic” camps based on its own standard with a stubborn Cold War mindset.

There is always scope for improving the system of democracy. Humanity’s quest for and experiment with greater democracy will never end. All paths to democracy chosen by the people themselves deserve proper respect. We should pursue peaceful development, safeguard fairness and justice, increase democracy and freedom, and improve people’s wellbeing. This is the only way to build synergy among all civilisations in the quest for a better future.

Wang Chuan
Chinese embassy in SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

CHRIS ROPER: It’s the Cold War all over again

The rhetoric may have had something of a modern makeover, but the propaganda that’s coming out of Russia and China is setting the scene for a new ...
Opinion
3 days ago

STEVEN KUO: Africa could benefit from the new global balance of power

The emerging line between the West and China-Russia must be exploited for the continent's people
Opinion
4 days ago

GERRIT OLIVIER: Putin and Xi want to make the world safe for autocracy

SA may end up not on the right side of history in a new order of strong, belligerent states
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: No judge dread here after Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Nkosana Makate got more than enough
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Tito’s getaway car
Opinion
4.
Reading between the Sona lines
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: A travesty of justice too sickening ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.