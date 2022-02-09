Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Africa could benefit from the new global balance of power B L Premium

The winter Olympics are under way in Beijing. Spirited competition is seen not only on the ski slopes, but also on the field of international politics.

I have cherished memories from when Beijing held the summer Olympics in the summer of 2008. I had just completed my first year as a research student in St Andrews, on the back of a couple of years of working as a tour guide by day and applying for scholarships by night...