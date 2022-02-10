Opinion CHRIS ROPER: It’s the Cold War all over again The rhetoric may have had something of a modern makeover, but the propaganda that’s coming out of Russia and China is setting the scene for a new Cold War

The last time I was in Ukraine was in 2012, almost exactly 10 years ago. I remember visiting a Soviet era-themed restaurant, and eating some delicious, albeit heavy, Russian dishes, and drinking an intriguing range of vodkas.

There were old Soviet radios on shelves, all kinds of military paraphernalia, communist memorabilia and a variety of cracked, plastic children’s toys, including a small, battered bear wearing a fur cap and propped up against a hammer and sickle flag. The toys were strangely poignant, though not as poignant as the ones displayed in a heap at the Chernobyl museum...