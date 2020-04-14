LETTER: Protagonists of climate change deserve scepticism

I think that he could have added the more extreme of the anthropogenic climate-change protagonists to the list, noting that this is often coupled with food fascism.

At school, back in the day, I was taught about the impending ice age. That theory has vanished like the rising mists. Wind forward 20 to 30 years and I wonder what the conversation will be.

Anthony Still, Waverley

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.