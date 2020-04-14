Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Protagonists of climate change deserve scepticism

Just as warning about impending ice age years ago came to nought, current theory could evaporate

14 April 2020 - 17:16
Oil pumps at an oil field. Picture: 123RF / PIXNOO
Keith Gottschalk concludes his letter by saying we should adopt a healthy scepticism towards doomsday cults of any sort, including food fads (“Where are the peak oil theorists?” April 8). I agree.

LETTER: Where are the peak oil theorists?

We should learn from those prophets of doom to develop a healthy scepticism
I think that he could have added the more extreme of the anthropogenic climate-change protagonists to the list, noting that this is often coupled with food fascism.

At school, back in the day, I was taught about the impending ice age. That theory has vanished like the rising mists. Wind forward 20 to 30 years and I wonder what the conversation will be.

Anthony Still, Waverley

