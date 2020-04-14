LETTER: Protagonists of climate change deserve scepticism
Just as warning about impending ice age years ago came to nought, current theory could evaporate
Keith Gottschalk concludes his letter by saying we should adopt a healthy scepticism towards doomsday cults of any sort, including food fads (“Where are the peak oil theorists?” April 8). I agree.
I think that he could have added the more extreme of the anthropogenic climate-change protagonists to the list, noting that this is often coupled with food fascism.
At school, back in the day, I was taught about the impending ice age. That theory has vanished like the rising mists. Wind forward 20 to 30 years and I wonder what the conversation will be.
Anthony Still, Waverley
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.