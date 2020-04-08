Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where are the peak oil theorists?

08 April 2020 - 18:21
Picture: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT
Has anyone noticed how quiet the peak oil theorists have been?  Was it a decade ago that they even formed peak oil associations and websites to lobby us on the assumption that oil prices would rocket exponentially until our economies collapsed?

Remember how they argued that oil prices would increase so fast there would not be time to switch to electric vehicles, so food deliveries and the like would become unaffordable? The peak oil lobbyists got more than one thing wrong. They underestimated the market economy. Rising oil prices brought to the market a flood of new oil producers.

They also underestimated technology. The new techniques of fracking brought even more oil to the market. We can thank the current glut of oil for ensuring that fracking is no longer profitable as an option in the Karoo or elsewhere in SA.

Today, the peak oil associations and websites seem defunct. We should not forget them, but learn from them a healthy scepticism towards doomsday cults of any sort. The same for food fads.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont 

