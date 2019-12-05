In denial about climate change? Think again
These SA books on the environmental crisis inspire and inform
05 December 2019 - 05:09
If there were an SA equivalent of Greta Thunberg, she might have a few things to say to our government, as well as to business leaders.
“Why didn’t you protect our rivers from pollution and look after our water systems?” she might ask. “Why didn’t you help the farmers hit by the terrible drought, and invest massively in solar power? You have stolen my future. How dare you?”
