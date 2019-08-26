LETTER: All a bit silly of the DA

Mmusi Maimane and the DA come across as a bit silly in their pursuit of the president in the context of the real political world we all live in.

First, it seems there was nothing illegal in any aspect of the donor funding saga, and in any event it was money well spent. Second, the logic of “appointments for favours” is a bit of a strain.

The contrived suggestion is that individuals were given jobs because they received money, whereas that accusation would hold more water if they had given money. For example, “give me a job and I’ll give you money” makes more sense than “give me money and I’ll accept a job”.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town