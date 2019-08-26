Opinion / Letters

LETTER: All a bit silly of the DA

Come into the real world of politics

26 August 2019 - 05:02
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Mmusi Maimane and the DA come across as a bit silly in their pursuit of the president in the context of the real political world we all live in.

First, it seems there was nothing illegal in any aspect of the donor funding saga, and in any event it was money well spent. Second, the logic of “appointments for favours” is a bit of a strain.

The contrived suggestion is that individuals were given jobs because they received money, whereas that accusation would hold more water if they had given money. For example, “give me a job and I’ll give you money” makes more sense than “give me money and I’ll accept a job”.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town 

LETTER: Running a clean campaign is not easy

Inclusion of Crispian Olver’s company may have helped to ensure the integrity of the CR17 campaign
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Not all politicians are predators and liars

My colleagues in the DA are honest, hard-working and solid individuals
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC must stop with the crazy policies

Policymaking in the governing party seems specifically designed to do the most possible harm to the country’s interests
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Columnist Tom Eaton is a winner

Eaton’s brilliant articles are one of the reasons to read Business Day
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Public protector’s blunder a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank trumps Fed in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Debt-laden balance sheet compounds ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane twists biblical tale to suit ...
Opinion
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: We are streaking towards implosion
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Related Articles

MMUSI MAIMANE: Time and money have run out so Cyril Ramaphosa has one last ...

Opinion

LETTER: Media twists Helen Zille story

Opinion / Letters

ANC withdraws no confidence motion against Herman Mashaba

National

ANC boosts position in Ekurhuleni after winning ward from DA

National

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s ‘middle-ground fallacy’

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.