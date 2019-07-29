Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Media twists Helen Zille story

29 July 2019 - 05:02
Helen Zille. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Helen Zille. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Image:

I have often heard complaints  that the media can easily twist a story, perhaps by emphasising one phrase out of context and ignoring others, but this is the first time I have had personal experience of it. 

I refer to your story where you say Helen Zille “chided” Mmusi Maimane, thereby “piling pressure and criticising him” (“Zille says DA should not have approached protector over Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa”, July 25). In fact, she said nothing of the sort.

When I asked her to comment on this matter in a question at the Cape Town Press Club, she responded by saying (paraphrased): “Yes, going to the protector while at the same time trying to have her removed was a dilemma, and although my view had been that you couldn’t have it both ways, I accepted and stood by the decision, and it was not my place to criticise the leadership.”

I personally do not agree that it was a dilemma — it was simply a very bad decision, but that is immaterial as the record should be put right. Though it may have been a good story and fun to stir the pot in the DA, the article was not a true representation of the facts, which is the primary purpose of journalism.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Helen Zille joins the Institute of Race Relations

The IRR announced on Sunday that Zille has joined the research and policy organisation as a senior policy fellow
National
21 hours ago

Zille says DA should not have approached protector over Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa

Former Western Cape premier chides DA leader Mmusi Maimane and says party cannot be for and against public protector
National
3 days ago

LETTER: Helen Zille’s black privilege tweets perpetuate racial generalisation

The immunity from consequences of which the former DA leader complains stems from being members of a powerful ruling class, not from the colour of ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fitch report is reason to panic
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA tumbles in a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank can’t play saviour ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: DA has lost my vote
Opinion / Letters
5.
CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s view
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Maimane a worthy failure in Zille’s Arthurian ‘test’

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: Is Zille’s Twitter meltdown a sign for Maimane to go?

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: I’m spoiling my vote

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: So much to consider before we vote

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Back Zille tax revolt

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.