LETTER: Media twists Helen Zille story

I have often heard complaints that the media can easily twist a story, perhaps by emphasising one phrase out of context and ignoring others, but this is the first time I have had personal experience of it.

I refer to your story where you say Helen Zille “chided” Mmusi Maimane, thereby “piling pressure and criticising him” (“Zille says DA should not have approached protector over Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa”, July 25). In fact, she said nothing of the sort.

When I asked her to comment on this matter in a question at the Cape Town Press Club, she responded by saying (paraphrased): “Yes, going to the protector while at the same time trying to have her removed was a dilemma, and although my view had been that you couldn’t have it both ways, I accepted and stood by the decision, and it was not my place to criticise the leadership.”

I personally do not agree that it was a dilemma — it was simply a very bad decision, but that is immaterial as the record should be put right. Though it may have been a good story and fun to stir the pot in the DA, the article was not a true representation of the facts, which is the primary purpose of journalism.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town