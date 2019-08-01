MMUSI MAIMANE: Time and money have run out so Cyril Ramaphosa has one last chance to save SA
The ANC’s allies are holding the country to ransom for the sake of their members, while the poor bear the brunt
Two things happened in the past week that should serve as an urgent wake-up call for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government. The first was the decision by ratings agency Fitch to maintain SA’s subinvestment credit rating while downgrading the outlook from stable to negative. The second was the release of the latest jobs numbers by Statistics SA.
The expanded unemployment rate has now shot up to 38.5% — the highest since the quarterly labour force survey was launched 11 years ago. For the first time the number of unemployed South Africans has breached the 10-million mark and now stands at 10.2-million. This is a crisis we dare not downplay.
Read together, these two events have to shake government out of its slumber and into urgent and meaningful action. In explaining the reasons for the outlook downgrade — the government’s continued bailout of our failed state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and our poor economic growth — Fitch confirmed what we’ve known all along: without drastic intervention 10.2-million could soon be 11-million.
The two things we don’t have are time and money, and yet Ramaphosa acts as if there is no urgency and we have all the money we need. The R59bn committed to Eskom over the next two years will have to come from somewhere, as will the R230bn already promised to the power utility over the next 10 years, along with the money pledged to SAA and the SABC.
As we discovered in parliament last week, much of this will come from money meant for poor South Africans as departmental budgets are redirected towards these massive bailouts. We will also have no choice but to go even further into debt. Already our debt-to-GDP stands at 57%, and Fitch projects this will reach 68% in three years, well above the 60% targeted by the government.
The ratings agency also spelled out the difficult yet critical decision facing the government when it comes to restructuring Eskom in the face of strong opposition from the trade unions. Knowing the power balance between the government and the unions, Fitch believes “significant progress will be challenging”. But the consequence of not taking action is a far more daunting prospect.
We have to heed this warning. Surely Ramaphosa cannot still choose to hesitate and tinker around the edges? He needs to start fearing the consequences of his inaction as much as he fears the trade unions that are preventing him from making critical reforms to the SOEs.
The appropriations bill would have been a good place to start. But instead the ANC chose to simply rubber stamp the bill without considering a single adjustment. By ignoring every submission it made a mockery of its so-called commitment to the public participation process. It chose to force through a budget that will have hugely negative ramifications for poor South Africans, all to bail out a sinking Eskom. This was a failure of parliament.
Billions of rand are now being diverted from social development, public transport, healthcare, housing, municipal infrastructure and policing and redirected towards the Eskom bailout
Not only was the passing of this bailout budget unprocedural, it showed no vision. It was a golden opportunity for Ramaphosa to take control of the wheel of this ship and turn it decisively in the right direction, but he passed this up.
The change we need cannot be small and incremental. It cannot pander to the vested interests of the ANC’s alliance partners. It cannot be constricted by a government blueprint that belongs in a previous century. It has to be aggressive in how it delivers jobs and justice to SA’s 10-million excluded citizens. We cannot go on pretending they do not exist, and persist with policies that only protect those already on the inside.
A plan for change should begin by making it far easier for the private sector to create jobs, not for the government or the state to do so. There is a limit to what the public sector can do as an employer, and we’ve already overshot that limit by some distance. The government’s job is to enable enterprise and then get out of the way of those who want to run businesses and employ people.
We have to think of every possible incentive we can offer businesses, large and small, to succeed and create work. This means streamlining red tape, paying invoices on time and using tax incentives to stimulate sectors like manufacturing. It means putting far more control over budgets and infrastructure in the hands of our cities, as they are best placed to respond to the needs of the local economy.
It also means taking a red pen to our stifling labour legislation and rewriting much of it. We need to admit that the disproportionate power of the unions is what lies at the heart of our stalled economy and spiralling unemployment. The 10-million unemployed are not the unions’ concern — their only interest is keeping the employed happy, often at the expense of the unemployed. If we persist with our current labour laws, including a blanket national minimum wage, we will simply continue to break new unemployment records.
We need to be bold in how we deal with our struggling SOEs. Eskom just posted a R20.7bn loss for this financial year. Its unbundling can’t remain on the back-burner any longer. The utility needs to be split into separate generation and distribution entities right away. We need to stop pouring money into the bottomless pit that is SAA and bring an equity partner on board as soon as possible.
We also need to urgently establish an economic recovery team, a multidisciplinary body based in parliament that is able to fight for our economy. This working team must consist of people from inside and outside government, from different parties and from different sectors of the economy and civil society. It should draw on lessons from Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and other parts of the world. The Western Cape government did this successfully with its war room on jobs, and we need to replicate this nationally. Right now we need all hands on deck.
Ramaphosa needs to recognise that this moment is our country’s biggest test. This is where he must be brave enough to bring about real reform and put the brakes on disastrous policies like National Health Insurance, expropriation without compensation, the national minimum wage and threats to the independence of the Reserve Bank.
Above all, the president needs to stop delaying. He must choose to stand with the people of SA now, even if it means standing against many of those who surround him. Against the unions that suffocate our economy and against the SACP, which is responsible for the statist plan that has sent us down the wrong road. He won’t get a second chance.
• Maimane is DA leader.