MMUSI MAIMANE: Time and money have run out so Cyril Ramaphosa has one last chance to save SA

Billions of rand are now being diverted from social development, public transport, healthcare, housing, municipal infrastructure and policing and redirected towards the Eskom bailout. Not only was the passing of this bailout budget unprocedural, it showed no vision. It was a golden opportunity for Ramaphosa to take control of the wheel of this ship and turn it decisively in the right direction, but he passed this up.

The change we need cannot be small and incremental. It cannot pander to the vested interests of the ANC’s alliance partners. It cannot be constricted by a government blueprint that belongs in a previous century. It has to be aggressive in how it delivers jobs and justice to SA’s 10-million excluded citizens. We cannot go on pretending they do not exist, and persist with policies that only protect those already on the inside.

A plan for change should begin by making it far easier for the private sector to create jobs, not for the government or the state to do so. There is a limit to what the public sector can do as an employer, and we’ve already overshot that limit by some distance. The government’s job is to enable enterprise and then get out of the way of those who want to run businesses and employ people.

We have to think of every possible incentive we can offer businesses, large and small, to succeed and create work. This means streamlining red tape, paying invoices on time and using tax incentives to stimulate sectors like manufacturing. It means putting far more control over budgets and infrastructure in the hands of our cities, as they are best placed to respond to the needs of the local economy.

It also means taking a red pen to our stifling labour legislation and rewriting much of it. We need to admit that the disproportionate power of the unions is what lies at the heart of our stalled economy and spiralling unemployment. The 10-million unemployed are not the unions’ concern — their only interest is keeping the employed happy, often at the expense of the unemployed. If we persist with our current labour laws, including a blanket national minimum wage, we will simply continue to break new unemployment records.

We need to be bold in how we deal with our struggling SOEs. Eskom just posted a R20.7bn loss for this financial year. Its unbundling can’t remain on the back-burner any longer. The utility needs to be split into separate generation and distribution entities right away. We need to stop pouring money into the bottomless pit that is SAA and bring an equity partner on board as soon as possible.

We also need to urgently establish an economic recovery team, a multidisciplinary body based in parliament that is able to fight for our economy. This working team must consist of people from inside and outside government, from different parties and from different sectors of the economy and civil society. It should draw on lessons from Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and other parts of the world. The Western Cape government did this successfully with its war room on jobs, and we need to replicate this nationally. Right now we need all hands on deck.