Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Place blame where it belongs

10 April 2024 - 16:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Neva Makgetla mentions Eskom in her most recent column, but not a word about the failure and soaring costs of other essential utilities (“Government needs to rethink trying to save dinosaurs”, April 9).

Does she expect chicken broileries to reduce their costs when they have to bring in their own water from the Vaal system because of the utter failure of municipal water supplies?

And what about unmaintained roads that destroy transport trucks, and a no-longer-functional internal rail freight system?

Makgetla should place the blame where it belongs, and lay off the chicken and sugar producers.

Ryckard Blake
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Structural reform of water services is how problems can be fixed, says Senzo Mchunu

Financial support is necessary but not sufficient to turn the decline around, and structural reform is vital
National
1 day ago

City of Joburg to blacklist recalcitrant non-payers

Thousands of defaulting residential and business properties will be targeted by the new specialised revenue collection team
National
4 hours ago

LETTER: Water crisis looms

We need to follow the example of the Western Cape to resolve the situation
Opinion
6 days ago

Private sector at lowest ebb since July 2023

SA businesses suffered a fresh setback in March, with new business volumes declining at the sharpest rate in more than two years
Economy
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: The ‘s’ in Brics is a country, ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s endless games
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JOHANN VAN LOGGERENBERG: Batsa’s crocodile tears ...
Opinion
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: IPL might do well in India, but is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Both Jews and Palestinians ...
Opinion

Related Articles

How the Western Cape is getting things right

Features / Cover Story

PHATHU MASHELE: Eskom report highlights scale and impact of water crisis, but ...

Opinion

FREE TO READ | Water magazine highlights what needs to be done to mitigate ...

Business

‘There is no crisis,’ City of Tshwane says as it shuts multiple water supply ...

National

Cyril Ramaphosa sets up water task team

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Water crisis is now an election issue

National

EDITORIAL: The water crisis has arrived

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.