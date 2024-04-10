Does she expect chicken broileries to reduce their costs when they have to bring in their own water from the Vaal system because of the utter failure of municipal water supplies?
LETTER: Place blame where it belongs
Neva Makgetla mentions Eskom in her most recent column, but not a word about the failure and soaring costs of other essential utilities (“Government needs to rethink trying to save dinosaurs”, April 9).
Does she expect chicken broileries to reduce their costs when they have to bring in their own water from the Vaal system because of the utter failure of municipal water supplies?
And what about unmaintained roads that destroy transport trucks, and a no-longer-functional internal rail freight system?
Makgetla should place the blame where it belongs, and lay off the chicken and sugar producers.
Ryckard Blake
Via BusinessLIVE
