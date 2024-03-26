Business

FREE TO READ | Water magazine highlights what needs to be done to mitigate shortages

The water crisis in SA is far more alarming than the power shortage

26 March 2024 - 13:00
Different areas will have different reduction percentages in their supply, according to Johannesburg Water. Picture: 123RF
In this issue of Water, we highlight just why the water crisis in SA is far more extreme that the electricity crisis.

Our experts share the challenges and offer solutions to issues pertaining to water treatment and delivery, and we profile the V&A Waterfront’s solution to reducing its dependency on the electricity and water grid.

We also examine why SA needs to improve its water productivity and to urgently reduce the nonbeneficial use of water, particularly in the irrigated agriculture and forestry sectors.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

