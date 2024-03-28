Cyril Ramaphosa sets up water task team
The move comes as Gauteng and many municipalities are faced with a lack of water
28 March 2024 - 13:10
Faced with a water crisis in Gauteng and other municipalities throughout the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a water task team under the leadership of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Gauteng has recently been plagued by water shortages. Old infrastructure and a lack of maintenance is a common problem in many of the municipalities affected. ..
