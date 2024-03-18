NEWS ANALYSIS: Water crisis is now an election issue
Water provision could soon be an electoral issue comparable to loadshedding
18 March 2024 - 05:00
The issue of water provision could soon be an electoral issue comparable to load-shedding. This could not come at a worse time for the governing ANC as it seeks to recover from successive electoral losses in the upcoming polls.
The water crisis in the metros of Johannesburg and eThekwini in recent weeks has deepened, with metro officials in the respective cities scrambling for a solutions. These two metros are situated in provinces where the ANC is facing its toughest electoral challenges, with various polls suggesting it will lose KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to the opposition. ..
