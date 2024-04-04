Private sector activity at lowest level since July 2023
SA businesses suffered a fresh setback in March with new business volumes declining at the sharpest rate in more than two years
04 April 2024 - 12:01
Demand levels in the SA private sector continued to worsen in March as a result of stronger price pressures, load-shedding, drought conditions and wider economic uncertainty, a survey has found.
The S&P Global SA PMI released on Thursday fell to 48.4 in March, down from 50.8 in February...
