‘There is no crisis,’ City of Tshwane says as it shuts multiple water supply points

A potential water crisis has led to the closure of several water supply points in Tshwane but Rand Water has assured residents a “Day Zero” disaster is not on the cards.
Rand Water told Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Saturday their water storage in reservoirs had dipped to below 30%. This meant the municipalities had to implement immediate interventions to mitigate the crisis as they were supplied by the affected reservoirs.
“The reason the reservoirs are low is due to consumption. The consumption is very high, hence there is a notice to people to use water sparingly. We need … municipalities to look into illegal connections…. There are also leaks in the system so water is lost. It is a number of things that contribute to the high consumption,” Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said.
Rand Water resorted to closing down the Brakfontein and Rooihuiskraal supply points, which could affect large parts of Tshwane, said utility services and regional operation and co-ordination member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Themba Fosi.
To address the escalating situation, the City of Tshwane closed the Heights HL, Garsfontein and Akasia water supply points and access to Klapperkop has been restricted to manage water demand and preserve water resources.
“It is important to note that as of now no suburbs in Tshwane have been directly affected. However, we remain vigilant and will continue to monitor the situation to prevent total disruption to water supply services,” Fosi said.
Rand Water said talk of a crisis should be ignored but warned it was in the hands of residents to ensure sufficient water supply.
“There is no crisis. We always warn municipalities in advance whenever the consumption is too high. There is no Day Zero coming. That is why we are managing this process so we don’t get there,” Maroo said.
The City of Johannesburg has also faced a severe water shortage in the past two weeks also as a result of high demand and short supply. According to Joburg Water, the heatwave and lack of rain contributed to the shortage despite Rand Water constantly pumping and supplying water.
Fosi said this was of concern to Tshwane as it was evident that Rand Water systems were under severe pressure.
“That they are struggling to restore water in Johannesburg indicates the entire water supply system, which we share, is under strain. [Tshwane] appeals to residents to use water sparingly. We are implementing city-wide water restrictions, urging residents to stick to the essentials only.”
Tshwane residents have been urged to refrain from watering gardens and filling pools, and to take shorter showers and implement water-saving tips:
