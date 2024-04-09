Structural reform of water services is how problems can be fixed, says Senzo Mchunu
Financial support is necessary but not sufficient to turn the decline around, and structural reform is vital
The billions of rand that the national government allocates annually for water and sanitation infrastructure has not led to an improvement in service delivery, indicating that structural reform of the water service function is required, says water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu.
He noted in a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Mathibe Mohlala that despite this investment, municipal water and wastewater services had generally declined sharply over the last 10 years. This decline has been evident in the lack of water for long periods in several municipalities, including Gauteng, Polokwane and in neighbourhoods of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal. ..
