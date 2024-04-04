Why the Western Cape is winning
At a time when the rest of South Africa is in retreat, the Western Cape is thriving. It has become a test case for how to run a successful province and world-class city; for what is possible when the public and private sectors work together
04 April 2024 - 05:03
The Western Cape is booming from a record influx of international tourists and a steady stream of semigrants from other provinces, drawn by its natural beauty, better employment prospects and stellar track record of good governance.
These pull-factors have allowed the province to leapfrog Limpopo and the Eastern Cape over the past two decades, taking it from being the fifth most populous province with 5-million people in 2001 to the third-largest with 7.4-million people in 2022, after KwaZulu-Natal (12.4-million) and Gauteng (15.1-million)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.