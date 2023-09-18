EDITORIAL: Still searching for signs of long-term gain at Eskom
18 September 2023 - 05:00
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s pay-off line during a two-week stretch of stage 6 load-shedding is “short-term pain for long-term gain”.
The higher stages of load-shedding, he says, are partly due to the ramp up in maintenance (from about 3,500MW to about 6,000MW) after the winter months. Ramokgopa argues that subjecting South Africans to higher stages of load-shedding now because of increased maintenance will deliver a more reliable coal-fired generation fleet and less load-shedding in the long term...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.