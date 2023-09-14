Eskom coal fleet now ‘more variable’ than renewables
While variability on the renewables fleet is about 150MW, variability over the rest of the network was about 4,000MW
14 September 2023 - 05:00
The rising share of variable renewable energy from wind and solar in the electricity mix creates new challenges for system operators that have to balance power supply and demand.
However, in SA the system operator faces additional, unique challenges including the “variable” performance of coal-fired power stations that should provide reliable baseload power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.