Poor environment stopping investments in energy generation, says Oppenheimer
Bondholder Futuregrowth flags delays in reviewing coal fleet blueprint, querying desire to fund coal-fired power
17 September 2023 - 17:23
Businessman Jonathan Oppenheimer says investment in SA’s energy generation is not coming through because the environment is unattractive to investors.
Concern that government will be unable to attract private investment in its ageing coal-fired power stations has also been expressed by Futuregrowth, one of SA’s biggest institutional investors in the bond market...
