Prospects look bleak for committee to finalise energy bill this year
Public hearings in all the provinces will prolong the time for processing the bill
06 September 2023 - 17:42
Parliament’s mineral resources & energy committee is treating the long-awaited Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill as a priority, but it seems unlikely it will finalise its deliberations before the end of this year.
This emerged from a committee meeting on Wednesday after a briefing on the bill by an official of the department of mineral resources & energy, chief director of nuclear, electricity and gas policy Gift Nhlapo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.